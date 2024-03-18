Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.53. 209,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,850. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $277.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.70. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.