Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. 6,017,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,090,109. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

