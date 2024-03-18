Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $563,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. General Electric comprises 0.5% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in General Electric by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $175.81. The stock has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.