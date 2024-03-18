Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 330,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 777.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 280,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 65,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE remained flat at $27.51 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 296,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.