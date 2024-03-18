Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $307,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.18. 943,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.83. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $284.93. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

