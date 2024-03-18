Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $182,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.48. 1,392,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,579. The firm has a market cap of $175.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

