Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys Shares of 86,446 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.95. 2,520,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

