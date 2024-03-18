Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys Shares of 18,717 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 324.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.29. 3,352,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.