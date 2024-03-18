Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys Shares of 16,538 ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Stock Up 0.4 %

UCIB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 1,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999. ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

