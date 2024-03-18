Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.69. 120,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,199. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

