Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in GSK by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in GSK by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,653 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 661,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.