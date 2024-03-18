Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,985 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 22,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $191.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average is $160.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.90. The company has a market capitalization of $552.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.