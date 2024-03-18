Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN makes up approximately 2.1% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2,858.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.3 %

DJP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

