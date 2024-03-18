Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $22.29

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.20.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

