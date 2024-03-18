Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Price Target at $123.20

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE ATO opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

