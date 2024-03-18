Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) PT at GBX 2,493.33

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($31.95).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.70) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,801.02). In other news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 543 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.57) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,801.02). Also, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22). 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anglo American Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,841.60 ($23.60) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10,303.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,815.50 ($36.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,798.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,996.21.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 42,222.22%.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

