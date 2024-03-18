Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) PT at $87.77

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.08.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Shares of AEP opened at $82.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
