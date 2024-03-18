Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,235.43. 1,180,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,568. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,238.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,040.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

