Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BRLT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 116,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,978. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 million, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $28,897.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $28,897.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $245,721. Insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 849,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 181.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

