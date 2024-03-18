Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 231.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BOXL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 90,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.33. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter worth $69,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

