Bowman & Co S.C. Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.17. 294,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,648. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $118.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.