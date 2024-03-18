Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 605 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $147,818,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,908,000 after purchasing an additional 991,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.64. 1,049,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,257,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

