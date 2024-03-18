Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.19. 80,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,099. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

