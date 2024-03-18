Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases Shares of 7,631 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.55. 16,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

