Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 4,668 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 528.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.41 on Monday, reaching $343.49. 204,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $235.81 and a 52 week high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

