Bowman & Co S.C. Makes New $871,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.49. 323,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,583. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $152.19.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

