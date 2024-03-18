Bowman & Co S.C. Invests $266,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 241,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 138,801 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.71. 157,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

