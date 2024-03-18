Bowman & Co S.C. Has $855,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.12. 77,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,913. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

