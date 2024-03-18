Bowman & Co S.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.59. 84,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,252. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

