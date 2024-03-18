Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 386 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,401,000 after buying an additional 57,201 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

TT traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.28. 73,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average of $234.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $294.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

