Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 286 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $252.74. 61,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,707. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

