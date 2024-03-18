Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

