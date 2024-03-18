Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 223 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE STE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.60. 21,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a one year low of $176.10 and a one year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.