Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $42,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $97.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,413.98. 771,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,694. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,569.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,291.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,392.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

