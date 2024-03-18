Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $3,413.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,569.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,291.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,392.81 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

