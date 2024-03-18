Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Booking worth $466,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $97.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,413.98. 771,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,392.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,569.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,291.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

