Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 28 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

BKNG stock traded up $36.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,450.93. The stock had a trading volume of 229,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,569.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,291.56. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,438.13 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

