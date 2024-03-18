BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

