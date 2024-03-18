BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BNP Paribas Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNP Paribas
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.