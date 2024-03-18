BMO Capital Markets Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $120.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.42. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $140.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $9,372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

