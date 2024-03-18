bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Up 4.7%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. 3,014,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 10,197,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

bluebird bio Stock Up 6.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

