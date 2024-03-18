Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 449.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Shares of BLNK traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.73. 6,009,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857,680. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

