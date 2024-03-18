Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
BLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging
Blink Charging Stock Down 7.2 %
Blink Charging stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,887. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $182.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
Further Reading
