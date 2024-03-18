Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 361,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 148,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 568,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blink Charging by 42.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Blink Charging by 105.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 925,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,887. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $182.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

