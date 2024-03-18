BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $349,185. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of BL stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

