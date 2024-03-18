BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.35. 99,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,290. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

