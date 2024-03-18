BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.46. The company had a trading volume of 513,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $248.55. The company has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

