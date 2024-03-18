BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $822,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.70. 477,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.81. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $195.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

