BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.33. 1,916,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,985,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $551.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

