BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,841 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $126.00. 17,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,964. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.36.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Are We in a Bear Market? Signs, Implications and Current Trends
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.