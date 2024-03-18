BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,841 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $126.00. 17,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,964. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.