BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.68. 66,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

