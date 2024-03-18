Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTDR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTDR stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $844.69 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.